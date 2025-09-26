The "Get Up" crew debates which team, the Ravens or the Chiefs, is under more pressure to get a win ahead of their game Sunday. (1:12)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs' fastest receiver, is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Worthy, who missed the past two games with a right shoulder injury, did well on the practice field in preparation for Sunday's game.

"He feels good," Reid said of Worthy. "We don't have to worry about his legs. He's been able to keep himself in good shape and he's ready to go."

In the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, Worthy suffered a dislocated right shoulder on the third play of the game. The injury occurred when Worthy collided with tight end Travis Kelce, who was running a crossing route in the opposite direction.

The Chiefs began the season with an 0-2 record in part because the offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, struggled while having to perform with a short-handed group of receivers. Rashee Rice, Mahomes' top receiver, began the season serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and rookie Jalen Royals missed the first two games because of a right knee injury.

This week, Worthy was seen running routes during the open portion of practice without extra padding on his right arm. He is expected to play against the Ravens while wearing a small harness on his right shoulder.

For the first time this season, Mahomes is expected to have most of his dropbacks feature pass catching options such as Kelce and a group of receivers that include Worthy, Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton, who leads the Chiefs with 171 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens enter Sunday's games with the 31st-ranked defense in points allowed.

"I love that dude, man," Kelce said of Worthy. "He's such a hard worker, a valuable piece. He draws so much attention because of his speed and his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. It's really speechless on how much he impacts a game when he's out there.

"Getting him back there is definitely going to change a lot for us."