MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel shut down "baseless" trade rumors Friday, saying the team is not currently looking to trade any players.

Social media swirled this week with trade ideas involving Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb as the Dolphins' 1-5 start to the season led some pundits to predict they will be sellers at next month's trade deadline.

Though the Dolphins don't typically comment on rumors, McDaniel was firm in his response Friday.

"All [trade] rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless, currently," he said. "Personally, this time of year bothers me for the sake of individual players having where he's playing questioned by rumors."

Waddle, who was drafted sixth overall by the Dolphins in 2021 and signed a three-year, $84.75 million extension in 2024, is playing on the final year of his rookie contract.

He has assumed the role of Miami's de facto No. 1 receiver since a season-ending injury to Tyreek Hill in Week 4, recording six catches for 205 yards and a touchdown in two games without Hill.

When asked about trade rumors Thursday, Waddle said they weren't difficult to ignore because he doesn't typically see them.

"I'm just focused on the game, honestly. Focused on the Browns and just trying to get a win," he said. "I really don't see too much. If my agent or anything don't contact me, then I really don't see too much."

Miami has not made a major deadline deal since 2022, when it traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Chubb.