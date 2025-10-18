Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday activated linebacker Blake Cashman from injured reserve, getting the key defensive player back for the first time since their opening game of the season.

Cashman, who suffered a hamstring injury while chasing Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to the sideline in Week 1, is expected to start Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.

He opened the season as the Vikings' defensive playcaller, seeing action on 47 defensive snaps and making three tackles in a victory against the Bears. Veteran Eric Wilson had replaced him in the starting lineup, and Wilson could remain in the defensive rotation alongside Cashman and inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

Injuries have plagued Cashman throughout his career, but he has been a valuable addition since the Vikings signed him prior to the 2024 season. They are 13-1 in games he has started and 4-4 in those he has missed.