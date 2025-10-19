Taylor Lewan, Andrew Hawkins and Dan Orlovsky weigh in on the state of Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa's apology at his news conference. (2:14)

CLEVELAND -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers will serve as the team's backup quarterback during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, marking the first time on the active game-day roster.

Zach Wilson, who was the Dolphins' backup quarterback for the first six games of the season, is inactive for Sunday's game and will serve as the emergency quarterback.

The reason for Ewers' promotion is currently unknown.

Miami drafted Ewers in the seventh round of this year's draft out of Texas. He played in all three preseason games, his highlight coming in a two-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions in his second game.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the New York Jets, signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason after spending last season as the Denver Broncos' backup quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa will still start at quarterback Sunday in a game that will feature swirling winds and rain at the Browns' lakefront stadium.