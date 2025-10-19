        <
          • Marcel Louis-JacquesOct 19, 2025, 04:13 PM
              Marcel Louis-Jacques joined ESPN in 2019 as a beat reporter covering the Buffalo Bills, before switching to the Miami Dolphins in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer won the APSE award for breaking news and the South Carolina Press Association award for enterprise writing in 2018.
          CLEVELAND -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers will serve as the team's backup quarterback during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, marking the first time on the active game-day roster.

          Zach Wilson, who was the Dolphins' backup quarterback for the first six games of the season, is inactive for Sunday's game and will serve as the emergency quarterback.

          The reason for Ewers' promotion is currently unknown.

          Miami drafted Ewers in the seventh round of this year's draft out of Texas. He played in all three preseason games, his highlight coming in a two-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions in his second game.

          Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the New York Jets, signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason after spending last season as the Denver Broncos' backup quarterback.

          Tua Tagovailoa will still start at quarterback Sunday in a game that will feature swirling winds and rain at the Browns' lakefront stadium.