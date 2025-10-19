Jayden Daniels is hurt after taking a big hit from the Cowboys, forcing him to fumble. (0:22)

DALLAS -- Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a right hamstring injury early in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and later was ruled out, yet another blow to a banged-up Washington offense in an eventual 44-22 loss.

Coach Dan Quinn said Daniels will have an MRI on the hamstring Monday.

He suffered the injury with 11 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter when Dallas linebacker Shemar James had a clear path on a first-and-10 rush. Daniels was about to throw the ball but with James in his face, pulled the ball down. But when James hit him, Daniels lost the ball and, in the process of being tackled, hurt his hamstring.

Daniels immediately grabbed the back of his right leg and kept his hand there as he limped off the field. He was evaluated in the medical tent on the field before heading to the locker room.

Marcus Mariota replaced him and on his first series threw a pick-6 that allowed Dallas to take a 41-15 lead. Mariota finished 4-of-10 passing for 63 yards.

Washington already was down its top three receivers for this game -- Terry McLaurin (quad), Deebo Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (on injured reserve, groin). Running back Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles in Week 2 and is lost for the season.

Because of injuries to multiple players and McLaurin's contract situation this summer that caused him to sit out, Washington's anticipated starting lineup this season has not played one snap together since training camp.

If Daniels has to sit out time, it could get worse. He already has sat out two games this season because of a sprained left knee.

Daniels completed 12-of-22 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 35 yards and a score before he exited Sunday.

In five games this season, Daniels has completed 61% of his passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

The Commanders next play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 27.