Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off Thursday with a battle between two 40-something quarterbacks in the Steelers' Aaron Rodgers and the Bengals' Joe Flacco. The latter won the night after leading a game-winning drive that was capped by a 36-yard field goal from Evan McPherson with seven seconds left in regulation.

Sunday's action began in London for the second straight week, with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matthew Stafford reached an international series record with five touchdowns.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Rams

Will Davante Adams's red zone success continue with the return of Puka Nacua? The red zone is an area the Rams offense has struggled with this season, especially the connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and Adams. But in the lead up to the game, Adams said building that chemistry with a new quarterback can take time and that it comes with the more reps the pair get. On Sunday against the Jaguars, the Rams were 4 for 4 in the red zone with three touchdowns to Adams. While the Rams hope to get Nacua back after their Week 8 bye, Stafford and Adams no doubt benefited from continued reps as the season continues.

Key stat to know: With three touchdowns on Sunday, Adams has nine receiving touchdowns in five career games against Jacksonville. According to ESPN Research, the 1.8 receiving touchdowns per game is the most by any player vs a single opponent with a minimum of five games played. -- Sarah Barshop

Next game: vs. Saints (Nov. 2, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Jaguars

Do the Jaguars have a Brian Thomas Jr. problem? Thomas isn't playing anywhere close to the level of a No.1 receiver, which the Jaguars believed he was before the season. His biggest issue has been his hands. He dropped two passes against the Rams (one on a third down), which comes one week after he had a third-down drop against Seattle. He had three drops against Cincinnati in Week 2, including one on fourth down inside the Bengals' 10-yard line. There also have been some throws where it seems he was trying to avoid contact. He's not the only issue the Jaguars have on offense but it's hard to move the ball consistently when the supposed best playmaker isn't producing.

Now add an injury. He left the game late in the fourth quarter and medical staff was looking at his right hand/wrist. He did not re-enter the game.

Trend to watch: Cam Little has now missed three of his last four kicks: a 50-yard field goal attempt against the Rams and a PAT and 50-yard field goal attempt in Week 6 against Seattle. He did make a fourth-quarter PAT, though. Little has already missed three field goals this season. He missed two as a rookie in 2024. The Jaguars may consider bringing in some kickers for a tryout over the bye week to at least put some pressure on Little. -- Mike DiRocco

Next game: at Raiders (Nov. 2, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Bengals

Is Cincinnati's defense consistent enough for the Bengals to be a contender? Not at the moment. Whether it's at linebacker or at cornerback, Cincinnati hasn't found the right mix of starters through seven games. The Bengals nearly blew a 10-point lead because of the defensive struggles in the second half. After Thursday, Cincinnati was 29th in points allowed per drive, 31st in red zone efficiency and 29th in yards allowed per play. Simply, it isn't good enough if the Bengals want to be in playoff contention.

What to make of the QB performance: In the battle of seasoned veterans, Bengals QB Joe Flacco was the victor. Both he and Aaron Rodgers made big plays. But most notably, Flacco didn't throw any interceptions while Rodgers had two. Flacco posted a 75.2 Total QBR, his fifth-highest mark since 2019, per ESPN Research. -- Ben Baby

Next game: vs. Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Steelers

Can the Steelers make effective, meaningful in-season adjustments to the defensive scheme? After hauling in 16 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said the Steelers' defense did "exactly what we was expecting and hoping they'd do." In the past, Pittsburgh's defense has dominated despite its predictable scheme because it's stacked with all-world talent. That strategy becomes less effective, though, as that talent ages and faces offenses that are intimately familiar with the defensive plan. The Steelers acquired defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay in order to shut down teams with elite receiving tandems. Neither player was effective, either playing out of position or being a step too slow. And up front, the Steelers weren't gap sound and had communication issues that turned into big gains for running back Chase Brown. With the Packers and Colts coming up, the Steelers need to make impactful adjustments or acquire better talent to run the scheme.

What to make of the QB performance: Rodgers was outdueled by Flacco, in part because of Rodgers' poor decision to force the ball deep to DK Metcalf, who was double-covered, in the first half. Before that interception, Rodgers' first of two in the first half, the quarterback was moving like a vintage version of himself. He held on to the ball for 8.6 seconds before finding tight end Jonnu Smith for a scramble drill touchdown to cap the first drive of the game. It marked Rodgers' longest time he had to throw a touchdown pass since at least 2016, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Rodgers finished with three TDs on passes outside the pocket, tied for the most in his career. -- Brooke Pryor

Next game: vs. Packers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)