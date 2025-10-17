Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without cornerback Trevon Diggs on Sunday against the Washington Commanders after an accident at his home Thursday put him in the concussion protocol.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer did not know the specifics of what happened, but Diggs was checked out by the team doctors on Friday.

"This is the NFL and if you're unsure what's going to happen just wait because something is going to happen," Schottenheimer said. "And you deal with it, and you don't lose sleep over it. The biggest thing is just the concern for Trevon that he's OK. But seems like he is."

Diggs has started every game after spending training camp on the physically unable to perform list following January surgery on his left knee. He has dealt with a right knee injury in recent weeks. He has been credited with 20 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 pass deflections.

Without Diggs, the Cowboys have Kaiir Elam available to start opposite DaRon Bland, but they are expected to activate Caelen Carson (knee) from injured reserve for him to make his season debut.

Given the struggles of the Cowboys' defense -- last in yards per game and 31st in points per game -- it is not good to lose a decorated cornerback. The Cowboys have talked about changes they would make this week, which would include more man-to-man coverage, a strength of Diggs'.

"It doesn't change," Schottenheimer said. "We adjust always when you get into game day, but it doesn't change. It's a good plan. I like the plan. We have to go out and execute the plan. It's going to come down to us going out and playing well against a really good Commanders offense."