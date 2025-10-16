Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he is ready to return to the lineup Sunday against the Washington Commanders after missing the past three games with a high left ankle sprain.

Lamb went through a limited practice for the second straight day Thursday, but he said it won't take him long to get back up to speed.

"I feel like I'm moving around, running around being me," Lamb said. "Happy as can be obviously just believing in my ankle. Obviously, I feel like it's back to where I needed it to be."

Lamb said that he could have returned last weekend against the Carolina Panthers but that the extra week gave him more confidence.

"I feel like that's why we took an extra week just to make sure that I had that comfort," he said. "Just to make sure that I had that same explosiveness, just to make sure that I had that same stability."

Lamb suffered the injury in the first half of a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Without him, the Cowboys have maintained a high-scoring offense with quarterback Dak Prescott (10 touchdown passes, no interceptions) and wide receiver George Pickens (two 100-yard games, four touchdowns).

"A lot of excitement," Prescott said about Lamb's return. "Just the last two days of practice, he looks good. He's ready to go. Obviously, I saw him last weekend during rehab, and he probably could've went then. Being careful. But he's ready to go. Looks great. It's going to be fun."

Lamb had two 100-yard outings to open the season before getting hurt. With 51 scrimmage yards against the Commanders, Lamb would reach 7,000 for his career, hitting that mark in 85 games -- the quickest in team history.

He also has a streak of three straight 100-catch, 1,000-yard seasons.

"That's not why I'm hungry," Lamb said. "Why I'm hungry is me missing time and doing what I love and playing with the guys that I love and breaking the huddle and being able to just go out there and be me."

The pairing of Lamb and Pickens, who has a touchdown catch in five straight games, could take the offense to a different level. In Lamb's absence, the Cowboys moved Pickens throughout the formation. Now they can move both to create mismatches.

"I think if CeeDee doesn't get hurt, GP's probably just going to be an outside receiver for the most part," Prescott said. "Having him move around, him having those games, showing his ability, showing what he can do, showing not only how he relishes [it] with him getting more opportunities, but him asking more responsibility, you're going to have to figure out where both of them are [now]. ... Having the ability to have two guys like that and just put them wherever we feel each and every play, it's only going to be beneficial to us."