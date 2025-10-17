Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have ruled out wide receiver Josh Downs and cornerback Charvarius Ward for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of their respective concussions.

Downs sustained a concussion in last weekend's win over the Arizona Cardinals, first experiencing symptoms Monday. Ward sustained his second concussion of the season during pregame warmups Sunday when he collided with tight end Drew Ogletree.

On the flip side, cornerback Kenny Moore II will play for the first time since Week 3. He has been absent because of an Achilles strain that required rest.

The injury to Downs -- compounded by the absence of wide receiver Ashton Dulin (chest) -- will likely press backup Adonai Mitchell into action. Coaches have limited his playing time the past two weeks following his much-scrutinized gaffe against the Los Angeles Rams when he carelessly fumbled at the goal line while apparently trying to celebrate a touchdown in Week 4. Mitchell was inactive against the Cardinals.

"He's been working hard, progressing in the right direction," coach Shane Steichen said. "He'll be up this week."