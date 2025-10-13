Tedy Bruschi explains why top AFC teams shouldn't be afraid of the Colts yet. (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is likely to miss multiple games after suffering an orbital fracture in a freak pregame incident on Sunday, according to multiple sources.

Richardson, the primary backup to starter Daniel Jones, was hospitalized after a pole that he had affixed an elastic stretch band to snapped during his pregame routine, resulting in the pole forcefully impacting his face.

It left Richardson badly injured, a source told ESPN. The swelling is so significant that Richardson's vision is temporarily impaired, though there is not believed to be any damage to his eye.

The bands are used by all of the Colts quarterbacks in the same manner before all practices and games. When used on the field, the bands are often tied to the goal posts. But Sunday's incident occurred in the locker room, where the stretching routine sometimes takes place.

One source described the incident as "just a freak accident."

Meanwhile, the Colts are deliberating on how to proceed at quarterback in Richardson's absence. Rookie Riley Leonard, a sixth-round pick from Notre Dame, is the only remaining quarterback on the roster.

The Colts, according to a source, will consider signing a veteran to back up Jones depending on Richardson's timeline. But given the dearth of options in free agency, Leonard is under consideration for the job, the source said.

The Colts, who lead the NFL in scoring at 32.3 points per game, travel to Los Angeles for a Week 7 matchup with the Chargers on Sunday.