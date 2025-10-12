Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season kicked off with an NFC East showdown between the Eagles and the Giants on Thursday night. The Giants' rookies dominated their win, as quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo accounted for five total touchdowns.

Sunday's action began overseas for the third straight week, with the Broncos holding on and the Jets remaining the NFL's lone winless team.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Broncos

How did the Broncos manage to keep this game on a razor's edge? Let them count the ways on the flight home from London. The Broncos fumbled on their first possession, had a cascade of penalties on offense -- including a holding penalty in their own end zone that resulted in a third-quarter safety -- and allowed two massive kickoff returns, including a 72-yarder. Add it all up and it almost negated one of the best defensive performances in the league this season that included nine sacks and holding the Jets to minus-11 passing yards. Broncos coach Sean Payton said he believed the offense would find its identity soon, but they certainly didn't find it in north London.

Trend to watch: The Broncos entered Sunday with the league lead in sacks (21) as well as the individual leader in linebacker Nik Bonitto (seven). They showed no signs of slowing down and consistently harassed Justin Fields with a diabolical variety of four- and five-man pressure looks. With three teams in the next four games who were among the top 12 in the league in sacks allowed heading into Sunday's games, the Broncos' pass rush could feast almost until Thanksgiving. -- Jeff Legwold

Next game: vs. Giants (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Jets

Should the winless Jets consider a quarterback change? It would be a surprise if coach Aaron Glenn pulls the plug, but let's be honest: Justin Fields struggled mightily against the Broncos. He passed for only 45 yards and took nine sacks. Most of those sacks were on him; he held the ball too long, unable to find his second and third reads when the first was covered. He got no help from offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, whose conservative playcalling reflected no confidence in Fields. That includes a botched two-minute drive at the end of the first half in which they let the last 32 seconds run off the clock without running a play. The Jets also finished with 82 total yards and their minus-11 passing yards was the lowest in team history.

Most surprising performance: The Jets' defense snapped its historic turnover drought with a fumble recovery on the first series -- their first takeaway of the season. The maligned defense, which had a players-only meeting, delivered a winning performance. The Jets blitzed less than usual and held Bo Nix to 174 passing yards. All for naught. -- Rich Cimini

Next game: vs. Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Giants

How much have Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo changed the feel of the Giants? The rookie duo showed the difference they can make, being involved in all five of the Giants' touchdowns. Three rushing for Skattebo; one rushing and passing for Dart. But they've also brought a different energy. "I feel it," Skattebo said. Both Skattebo and Dart rushed for 23 yards over expectation against the Eagles, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That's indicative of how they play and act. "I think we're just trying to set a standard of intensity here each and every day," said Dart, who also noted that beating the defending champions is naturally a statement win. It helps change the perception of them.

Stat to know: Dart became just the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for at least 50 yards in each of his first three career NFL starts, joining Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. Elite company. Dart ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, which doesn't even include the handful of sacks he avoided with his mobility. -- Jordan Raanan

Next game: at Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Eagles

How concerning is this loss? This bounce-back opportunity devolved into a lopsided loss that will lead to questions about whether there are foundational cracks. The hope externally was the long meeting between A.J. Brown, Hurts and Saquon Barkley would get everyone on the same page and move the team past some early-season frustrations. The offense looked decent in spots, but Hurts' first interception of the season -- a fourth-quarter crusher in the red zone -- highlighted a mistake-riddled performance in all three phases. Philadelphia was outgained in each of its first five games and was outplayed badly by the Giants' less-talented roster. It will be a long 10 days before the Eagles have another chance to course-correct in Minnesota.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Eagles had to have known that the best way to defend Dart was to bottle him in the pocket, especially after facing QBs with similar styles the past two weeks in Baker Mayfield and Bo Nix. But they lost contain on multiple occasions, and it cost them. Dart ran for a 20-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. Later in the frame, he escaped to his right and found Wan'Dale Robinson, who broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 35-yard touchdown. -- Tim McManus

Next game: at Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)