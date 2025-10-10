Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will miss his second-straight game, as he has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Bowers did not practice this week, and coach Pete Carroll said the All-Pro pass catcher is "not quite there yet."

"We're trying to make sure that once he's back, he stays back, and there's no setbacks," Carroll added.

Bowers played through a PCL injury and a bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered in the Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Doctors have said the only way for Bowers to recover from the knee injuries is to rest, which he has been unwilling to do, the sources said.

While playing, Bowers said he was unable to play at full speed and create separation to the best of his abilities. He totaled 14 catches for 122 yards and 8.7 yards per catch from Week 2-4.

He tried to play last week against the Colts, but Carroll said the former Georgia standout didn't feel right during walkthroughs and was ruled inactive.

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said the absence of Bowers "changes everybody's job."

"You lose the premier tight end in the NFL, and play calling is different," Kelly said. "...You have to be able to make adjustments when you lose players like that, and you've got to move on, because no one's feeling sorry for you when you have a guy down.

"So, that's just the nature of the game, and we're hopeful we'll get Brock back soon here. He's working his tail off to get back in the rehab process, so we'll see how that goes."

Even though Bowers will be sidelined again, the Raiders are expected to have tight end Michael Mayer available. Mayer cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant at practice this week after being sidelined for the last two games.

Mayer sustained a concussion in Week 3's loss to the Washington Commanders. He was in the fencing position after he took a hit to the head while tackling wide receiver Jaylin Lane on a 25-yard punt return.

Mayer said he's "ecstatic" to be back on the field. He added that he's been practicing as if he will be the team's first-string tight end.

Mayer, a second-round pick in 2023, has totaled six catches for 47 yards this season.

"We've always considered Mike a starting tight end in this league," Kelly said. "...We're excited to get him back, and we're going to need him against Tennessee."

