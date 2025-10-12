        <
          Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. suffers concussion vs. Colts

          • Josh WeinfussOct 12, 2025, 07:04 PM
            Close
              Josh Weinfuss is a staff writer who covers the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL at ESPN. Josh has covered the Cardinals since 2012, joining ESPN in 2013. He is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and a graduate of Indiana University.
            Follow on X

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a concussion.

          Harrison left the game with 6:59 left in the second quarter after the back of his head hit the turf following a 21-yard catch. He sat on the ground for a few moments and then went to the sideline. Trainers led him to the blue injury tent, where he was initially evaluated for a concussion.

          He later walked to the locker room and was ruled out at the start of the second half. He had two catches for 32 yards before leaving the game.

          Harrison suffered a concussion in Week 6 last season but returned the next week.

          Sunday's game was Harrison's first in Indianapolis, where his father was a Hall of Famer for the Colts. The younger Harrison had called the matchup "a special game for me, for sure" earlier in the week.