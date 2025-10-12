INDIANAPOLIS -- Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a concussion.

Harrison left the game with 6:59 left in the second quarter after the back of his head hit the turf following a 21-yard catch. He sat on the ground for a few moments and then went to the sideline. Trainers led him to the blue injury tent, where he was initially evaluated for a concussion.

He later walked to the locker room and was ruled out at the start of the second half. He had two catches for 32 yards before leaving the game.

Harrison suffered a concussion in Week 6 last season but returned the next week.

Sunday's game was Harrison's first in Indianapolis, where his father was a Hall of Famer for the Colts. The younger Harrison had called the matchup "a special game for me, for sure" earlier in the week.