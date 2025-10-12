Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suffered a hamstring injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Egbuka, the Bucs' 19th overall draft pick, had 445 receiving yards entering Sunday's game -- fourth-most in the league. His five touchdowns were tied for second-most in the league.

It potentially leaves quarterback Baker Mayfield -- whom many have dubbed as an early MVP candidate -- even more short-handed in the passing game. But then moments after the announcement about Egbuka was made, Mayfield avoided a sack for a 15-yard scramble on third-and-14 and connected with rookie Tez Johnson on a diving 45-yard touchdown to make it 27-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bucs are already without wide receiver Mike Evans, who has missed three games with a hamstring strain. Then Chris Godwin suffered a fibula injury two games after returning from ankle surgery. This also marked the second missed game for running back Bucky Irving, who is dealing with a foot sprain and a shoulder subluxation.

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who suffered a neck sprain in the second preseason game, is on injured reserve, but the hope is he can return after the Bucs' Week 9 bye.

Evans has not returned to practice yet, but his initial projected timeline for recovery was 3-4 weeks, meaning he could potentially return next week against the Detroit Lions. Coach Todd Bowles said Godwin's injury is "week-to-week."