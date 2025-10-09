Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars and Browns swapped cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Greg Newsome, along with draft picks, in a Wednesday night trade, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars sent Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick they previously acquired from the Eagles to the Browns for Newsome and a 2026 sixth-round selection they had acquired from the Jets.

The Browns selected Newsome, 25, with the 26th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He is playing 2025 on a fifth-year option, which is paying him $13.38 million, and is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

Newsome spent his rookie season as an outside cornerback but moved to the nickel after Cleveland drafted Martin Emerson Jr. in 2022. Newsome struggled last season, but Emerson's season-ending Achilles injury in training camp opened the door for him to return outside, where he has expressed more comfort.

In five games this season, Newsome recorded 23 tackles and five pass breakups.

Love Cleveland it's been real🙏🏾❤️ — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) October 9, 2025

The Jaguars selected Campbell with the 33rd pick in 2021. He signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension, with $53.4 million guaranteed, just before the start of the 2024 training camp. He had six pass breakups and a forced fumble to go along with 34 tackles in five games this season.

The 25-year-old Campbell had his best season in 2022, when he intercepted three passes, forced one fumble and recovered two others and broke up 15 passes to help the Jaguars win the AFC South.

He was limited to 11 games because of a hamstring injury in 2023, when he had just one interception and five pass breakups. He missed five games with a hamstring injury and dealt with shoulder and thigh injuries later in 2024, when he broke up six passes to go along with 59 tackles but didn't have an interception.

This is the second Jaguars-Browns trade in six months. Jacksonville sent four draft picks to Cleveland on the first day of the NFL draft in April to move up three spots to No. 2, where it selected receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Cleveland also has been busy this past week, acquiring left tackle Cam Robinson from the Houston Texans and sending quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.