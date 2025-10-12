Open Extended Reactions

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts because of a foot injury suffered last weekend, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett would start in Murray's place at Lucas Oil Stadium, where Brissett played from 2017 to 2020.

Murray only practiced Friday after injuring his foot in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Brissett has started 53 games in 10 seasons and has a record of 19-34 with 53 career touchdowns. His last start was Week 5 of last season for the New England Patriots. Brissett started the first five games of the season and after winning the season opener lost the next four before getting benched.

All week, despite not knowing who the starter would be, Brissett's Arizona teammates expressed their comfort with him at quarterback.

"I have full trust in Jacoby," wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said. "I think the biggest thing, he's been such a good leader and mentor for me since he got here."

Harrison said he and Brissett have been working together after practices before Murray's injury as a way to get Brissett's arm loose and take snaps he doesn't get in practice as the backup.

Harrison added that the two have developed a relationship through all their time together after practices.

Tight end Trey McBride said he feels "really good with" Brissett.

"I think Jacoby's, obviously, he's played a long time in this league," McBride said. "He's played for a lot of different teams. He's played for a lot of different receivers, came in the middle of season started, he's done it all. So, he's a guy that I have full confidence in and a guy that commands the huddle, understands what he's doing, and he's going to go out there and make plays and he's going to do the right thing."