New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson underwent an MRI on Monday and appears to have avoided a serious knee injury, a source told ESPN, but the issue probably still means some down time.

Wilson was hurt late in Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London. The injury apparently happened on the Jets' next-to-last play, an incomplete pass to Wilson in which he landed awkwardly. He wasn't on the field for the final play.

The exact timetable is unclear, but there's some thought that Wilson could return after the bye week. The Jets (0-6) have two games before their bye -- Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and Oct. 26 at the Cincinnati Bengals. New York returns from its bye to host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 9.

There was a sense of relief that the injury isn't season-ending, but it's still a blow to the Jets, who failed to score a touchdown and recorded minus-10 net passing yards -- a franchise low -- in the loss to the Broncos. Justin Fields passed for 45 yards and was sacked nine times for a loss of 55 yards.

Wilson is the team's top perimeter weapon. He leads the Jets with 36 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns. The next-closest wide receiver is Josh Reynolds, who has eight catches for 72 yards.

Before training camp, Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension. A first-round pick in 2022, Wilson has never missed an NFL game.

Earlier Monday, coach Aaron Glenn said he was awaiting the MRI results. He didn't want to speculate on the nature or severity of the injury, saying only, "It's always a concern when you lose one of your better players, I will say that."