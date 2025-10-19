Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- The Washington Commanders, already short-handed at defensive end, lost another starter at the position Sunday when Dorance Armstrong was ruled out because of a knee injury.

Armstrong, who entered the game questionable because of a hamstring injury, suffered the undisclosed injury on Dallas' first series and did not return.

Armstrong leads Washington with 5.5 sacks and 13 quarterback pressures.

The Commanders lost their other starting defensive end, Deatrich Wise Jr., when he suffered a season-ending torn quad in Week 2. Backup Javontae Jean-Baptiste suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 4 and also is done for the season.