Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- On the day when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, he was asked if he was holding back coming back from a hamstring injury.

"The speculations and what I'm saying [are] totally different," Jackson said after Wednesday's practice "So like I said, I feel good, and I was ready to play. I felt like I did what I needed to do to win."

In last Thursday's 28-6 win at the Miami Dolphins, Jackson threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns but he didn't run as often as he usually has. He totaled five rush attempts, which included two kneel downs, for 14 yards.

This marked just the seventh time in Jackson's eight-year career that he was held to less than 15 yards rushing, which caused some to wonder whether he was still affected by the right hamstring injury that had sidelined him for three games.

When asked if he's ready to run if he needs to do so, Jackson replied, "If I have to."

Jackson, 28, is the NFL's all-time rushing quarterback with 6,353 yards. This is nearly 2,000 more rushing yards than any other active quarterback. But Jackson is only averaging 36 yards rushing per game, which is the lowest of his career.

It doesn't appear that the hamstring has limited Jackson. He didn't receive an injury designation for Baltimore's last game against the Dolphins and wasn't on the injury report Wednesday.

The Ravens believe Jackson will still run if it means to win games, especially when going against an aggressive defense like the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

"It's tough to blitz a guy like that because of how good he is with," tight end Mark Andrews said, "obviously, his arm, but his feet, too."