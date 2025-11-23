Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins left Sunday's game against the New England Patriots after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Higgins went down with just over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter after an incomplete deep ball intended for him down the left sideline.

After Higgins hit the turf at Paycor Stadium, he remained still for several minutes as coaches stood over him. Shortly after trainers rolled him onto his back, he finally sat up and slowly walked over to the medical cart that took him back to the locker room.