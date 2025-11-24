Baker Mayfield finds Tez Johnson for a Buccaneers touchdown, but Mayfield appears to be shaken up on the play. (0:24)

The MRI for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed a low-grade AC joint sprain in his left shoulder but no additional damage, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Mayfield's status for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals remains uncertain, but there are no long-term injury concerns.

Mayfield suffered his injury in the Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

After leading the Buccaneers on a touchdown drive late in the second quarter, Mayfield went into the medical tent on the Buccaneers' sideline. He was listed as questionable to return because of the injury but returned for Tampa Bay's next drive.

After attempting a long pass on the final play of the first half, Mayfield fell to the ground and appeared to be in pain again. He was labeled doubtful to return after halftime, then was ruled out later in the third quarter. He was seen on the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

He was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who would start for Tampa Bay if Mayfield misses time.