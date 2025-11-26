Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has repeatedly said just how much he believes in the current roster and the team has kept writing checks to prove it.

Center Luke Wattenberg, one of Denver's fifth-round picks in the 2022 draft, is the latest starter to agree to a contract extension and the second in the last week. Multiple sources confirmed the four-year, $48 million extension Wednesday morning for Wattenberg, who has been the starter for the last two seasons.

Wattenberg, who was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March, is the latest in a growing list of Broncos players to agree to an extension with the team. Kicker Wil Lutz agreed to a three-year contract extension within the last week while wide receiver Courtland Sutton, defensive end Zach Allen and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto each agreed to multiyear extensions just before the start of the regular season.

Payton said earlier this week that Lutz had been one of "several" players the Broncos had reached out to in recent weeks, including last week's bye week for the team, about contract talks. The Broncos, at 9-2, have an eight-game win streak, the team's longest win streak since an 11-game win streak in 2012.

"We spent time [on contracts], [general manager] George [Paton] and I, before the break and discussed a number of players that we're going to visit with,'' Payton said Monday. "The key is not affecting the mojo or how your team's doing. I'm always sensitive to that, especially when you're playing well because sometimes those can be difficult discussions.''

Earlier this season Payton called Wattenberg "an asset starter,'' and said the 28-year-old had played "really well'' for the Broncos. Wattenberg took over as the starter last season when Lloyd Cushenberry III departed in free agency and he has started 24 games over the last two seasons, including all 11 this year.

The Broncos' list of potential unrestricted free agents next March still includes linebacker Alex Singleton, linebacker Justin Strnad, defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, running back J.K. Dobbins and tight end Adam Trautman. All have started games this season.