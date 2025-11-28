Field Yates breaks down why Rome Odunze should be in fantasy managers' lineups heading into his Week 13 matchup vs. the Eagles. (1:07)

DELATRON JOHNSON CARRIED the worry of a mother watching her child struggle. It was early October, and her son, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, had just been released from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

The highs of winning Super Bowl LIX eight months earlier felt like they happened in another lifetime. It was the defensive back's second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, to win the Lombardi Trophy.

But in October, Gardner-Johnson was a free agent. The stability he had once felt was gone, and he was unsure how to handle what would come next.

"Your mental is f---ed up when ball is taken away," Gardner-Johnson recently told ESPN. "We're guys. We're taught to be tough and strong and courageous from 10 years old to however long you play football, so you never really have a chance to sit back and think.

"Me sitting at home, I had to really look myself in the mirror. And it's like, it's really on me."

One month after the Super Bowl, the Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, a move widely seen as a salary-cap dump after he signed a three-year, $27 million contract in March 2024. Speaking on "The Pivot" podcast, Gardner-Johnson claimed the Eagles traded him because they were "scared of a competitor." He cited his ejection from a December 2024 game against the Washington Commanders and also being blamed for instigating a fight in a postseason practice.

After the first three games of this season, in which he played over 96% of defensive snaps at safety, the Texans pulled a surprise move by cutting Gardner-Johnson. Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said it was his decision to move on and alluded to Gardner-Johnson's fit in the locker room being an issue.

"I know what's best for my team," Ryans said at the time. "Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That's why I made the decision."

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) has had reasons to celebrate during his stint with the Bears as he's come a long way from pondering his future in football. David Banks-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson was one season removed from matching a career-high six interceptions for the champion Eagles, yet his football future hung in the balance.

"He went on shutdown mode because I think he, at that moment, realized this could all be gone," Delatron Johnson said.

In the eyes of his mother, Gardner-Johnson was being humbled, and she didn't see that as a bad thing. Delatron Johnson kept her message simple as she prayed for her son: "God, show him grace."

Gardner-Johnson bounced between his home in Orlando, Florida, and where he trains in Texas, reflecting on his actions and behaviors that weren't conducive to longevity in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears were scrambling to fill a significant hole in their banged-up secondary. Two days before suffering a 30-16 blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 8, Chicago placed cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve with groin and calf injuries.

The defense, which was already without Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson, could not sustain another injury blow. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knew where to look to fill the void. While with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Allen stood on a table, making the argument to draft Gardner-Johnson.

On Oct. 29, the Bears became Gardner-Johnson's fourth team since the start of the 2025 calendar year. The front office and coaching staff knew the boom-or-bust dynamic that came with bringing Gardner-Johnson into the building and felt equipped to handle it.

The Bears needed him, and Gardner-Johnson needed a fresh start. Four weeks later, both parties are fulfilling their promise to one another.

ONE SATURDAY IN the fall of 2009, as Delatron Johnson pulled up to the little league football field of the Rockledge, Florida, Raiders, she couldn't believe what she was seeing: Her son running around the field in his undergarments, trying to cut weight.

Gardner-Johnson was two pounds over the weight limit the league had for its youth football players on offense. At the time of weigh-ins, coaches realized the pre-teen had added two pounds of muscle, so they put a green stripe on his helmet and moved him to defense.

And a star was born.

Gardner-Johnson's mother, Delatron Johnson, has seen her son evolve from his days at the University of Florida. Courtesy Delatron Johnson

At Cocoa High School, Gardner-Johnson was the first player John Wilkinson coached who had started all four years on varsity from his first snap as a ninth-grader. He started as an outside linebacker and transitioned to free safety, where Wilkinson frequently blitzed him off the edge.

From a young age, Gardner-Johnson had a reputation as a talker on the field. Wilkinson didn't mind. He knew Gardner-Johnson thrived off his bravado and the way it would get in the heads of opponents. He had only one rule for his players: "If you get me a penalty, that's going to be a problem."

There would be moments when he'd pull Gardner-Johnson out of a game and tell him to tone things down, but for the most part, Wilkinson let his defensive star thrive as an agitator. He didn't see any point in changing what fueled his competitive edge.

"You'd have kids who would lose focus and drop balls," Wilkinson said. "He was constantly talking. Sometimes you're like, 'Will you shut up?' But that's just the way he plays, and he's done a great job of doing it all throughout his life. Why change now?"

He hasn't. As one NFC executive put it, "You love him when he's on your team. He's a pain in the ass to deal with if you're playing him."

Years before joining the Bears, Gardner-Johnson -- then with the New Orleans Saints -- was at the center of two incidents with Chicago receivers. On Nov. 1, 2020, former Bears receiver Javon Wims was ejected from Chicago's 26-23 overtime win against the Saints for sucker-punching Gardner-Johnson after the DB taunted him and ripped the young wideout's mouthpiece off his helmet. In a playoff game against New Orleans weeks later, Bears receiver Anthony Miller bit on Gardner-Johnson's antics and was ejected from Chicago's wild-card loss for taking a shot at the DB after the whistle.

Watching those games on television from Florida, Wilkinson couldn't help but chuckle.

"Chauncey won," he said, referring to Gardner-Johnson's given name. "He got under their skin, and that's exactly what he wanted to happen."

CORNERBACK TYRIQUE STEVENSON has known Gardner-Johnson since their days at the University of Florida. Gardner-Johnson served as Stevenson's host on a recruiting visit, and he was aware of Gardner-Johnson's reputation long before they became NFL teammates with the Bears.

"[The outside perception] was like, he's a hothead, he doesn't listen," Stevenson said. "Just from what I read and all that, it was just [that he was considered] a little d-----bag.

"But he's a great guy, great competitor, and I feel like sometimes that competitiveness gets portrayed as cockiness and arrogance."

In the weeks he was without football, Gardner-Johnson did everything he could to keep from dwelling on the past. There was no point in reliving the memories -- good or bad -- as he tried to focus on his mental health.

"In Philly, I won a championship already," he said. "Ain't nothing to talk about. We're already in history."

But the departure from Houston seemed to sting more.

"They lost a gem," he said quietly.

Gardner-Johnson said what has helped is a commitment to therapy. It's something he started after losing his first Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2022 and has become a twice-weekly part of his routine the past two years. He'll meet with his therapist virtually or in person, sometimes flying to Arizona and back on his off days for sessions.

"You've got to be vulnerable with your situations," Gardner-Johnson said. "The word accountability is one of the biggest things for me right now. I had to learn to take accountability and learn what accountability was.

"The older you get, things get challenging. I had to learn from my experiences. I had to change who I was, and I wouldn't say necessarily on the field or off the field. More so my take on certain situations I was facing in life."