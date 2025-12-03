Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Ravens rewarded tight end Mark Andrews with a three-year extension Wednesday, securing his future in Baltimore.

The extension is worth $39.3 million and includes $26 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Andrews, 30, was scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season.

This season, Andrews became only the second tight end in the NFL to hold a franchise's receiving "triple crown," joining the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Andrews is the Ravens' career leader with 473 receptions, 5,862 yards receiving and 56 touchdown catches.

"Mark is an all-time Raven -- a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said.

A third-round pick in 2018, Andrews has long been Lamar Jackson's favorite target. But Andrews has watched his impact in the passing game decrease and has averaged a career-worst 27.7 yards receiving per game this year.