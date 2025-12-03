        <
          Mark Andrews agrees to 3-year extension with Ravens

          • Jamison HensleyDec 3, 2025, 11:07 PM
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Ravens rewarded tight end Mark Andrews with a three-year extension Wednesday, securing his future in Baltimore.

          The extension is worth $39.3 million and includes $26 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Andrews, 30, was scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season.

          This season, Andrews became only the second tight end in the NFL to hold a franchise's receiving "triple crown," joining the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Andrews is the Ravens' career leader with 473 receptions, 5,862 yards receiving and 56 touchdown catches.

          "Mark is an all-time Raven -- a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said.

          A third-round pick in 2018, Andrews has long been Lamar Jackson's favorite target. But Andrews has watched his impact in the passing game decrease and has averaged a career-worst 27.7 yards receiving per game this year.