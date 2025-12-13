Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Geno Smith has added another chapter to his roller coaster season as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. In last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, Smith suffered a right shoulder injury, which will keep him out of Sunday's road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET / Fox).

Before Smith's injury, his production hadn't met his or the team's expectations when the 35-year-old signal-caller was traded from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. Through 13 games, Smith has thrown for 2,648 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has a completion rate of 67% and a QBR of 32.5 -- ranked 30th in the league.

Here's everything you need to know about the Raiders' quarterback situation ahead of Week 15's contest.

Who's next up at quarterback for Las Vegas?

Backup Kenny Pickett is set to make his second start in two seasons, and he said it's a "great opportunity" to face the Eagles.

Pickett received valuable first-team reps throughout the week, with the expectation that he will take Smith's place. Aidan O'Connell, who has been the team's emergency third quarterback in recent weeks, will be the primary backup.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll called Pickett an athletic player and a good thinker. Carroll added that he has coached "the hell out of him" so that Pickett would be ready whenever an opportunity to play emerged.

"This is exactly how we did it with Geno for years [in Seattle]," Carroll said. "And however long it takes for the opportunity, he's going to be ready to go."

In extended playing time against the Broncos, Pickett impressed the coaching staff. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 24-17 loss.

Pickett completed six straight passes, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Shedrick Jackson. Pickett was 4-of-4 with 83 yards on attempts for 10-plus air yards.

"He managed it in a very difficult situation," interim offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Greg Olson said. "He had two two-minute situations and scored 10 points. So, it was good to see."

Olson admired Pickett's mobility, which allowed him to extend plays. The Raiders hope to use this skill set to their advantage Sunday.

"Even in college, he did a lot of things there with his legs," Olson said. "So, he gives us that part of his game, maybe, not that Geno isn't mobile, but the ability to escape and run and create and do some of those things.

"... We expect that going forward."

Pickett was traded from the Cleveland Browns before the start of the season after O'Connell fractured his wrist in the Raiders' preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals. At the time, the Raiders were searching for an experienced veteran to fill the backup position, and Pickett fit the mold.

Pickett has played for four teams since he was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

After two seasons with the Steelers, Pickett was traded to the Eagles last offseason and played behind Jalen Hurts. The Browns traded a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Pickett in March.

Pickett was competing to be the Browns' starter but didn't play in the preseason after injuring his hamstring in practice July 26.

In 33 career games (25 starts), Pickett has thrown for 4,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 62.4% of his pass attempts. He is 15-10 as a starter.

"He's been actively taking charge when he gets the opportunities in practice, and we put him in a lot of competitive situations to try to force him to the front," Carroll said. "... He's as ready as a guy can be that hasn't done much playing."

Geno Smith suffered a right shoulder injury in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

How long is Smith expected to be out?

Carroll said Smith is on the right track after receiving treatment throughout the week. Carroll added that there's a "really good chance" that Smith will be available for next week's matchup against the Houston Texans on the road.

Carroll stated Wednesday that health will be the only reason that Smith will remain sidelined, despite Smith's inconsistent on-field production.

Smith is also dealing with a lower back injury that has been concerning for the two-time Pro Bowl QB, Carroll said. Smith has been in and out of the training facility throughout the week to get tested. But Carroll sounded optimistic about Smith's right shoulder.

"He hasn't thrown this week very much, but it's manageable," Carroll said.

What this means for the Raiders' matchup against the Eagles

The Raiders hope Pickett could help snap their seven-game losing streak while extending Philadelphia's skid to four games.

Pickett will have tight end Michael Mayer and rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. back in the lineup after both players missed last week's game because of injuries.

The Eagles' offense has struggled in recent weeks (averaging 16.2 points in the past five games), which could open the door for Las Vegas to potentially steal a road win. At the same time, it will come down to how well the offensive line holds up against the Eagles' defensive front.

Las Vegas ranks 21st in pass block win rate (59.6%) and run block win rate (70.5%).

Due to the expected snowy and cold weather conditions in Philadelphia, the Raiders could rely heavily on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, even though his production has been inconsistent for most of the season.

The Eagles are 26th in rushing yards allowed (132 per game) but have given up 450 yards in the past two games.

If the Raiders can be impactful in the run game, that should take a bit of pressure off Pickett.