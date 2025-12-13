Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Cornerback Kyler Gordon was placed on injured reserve by the Chicago Bears on Saturday. He will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Gordon was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after not practicing during the week. The 25-year-old nickel corner was going through warmups at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7 when he sustained a groin injury and was ruled out just before kickoff.

Gordon has been limited to three games this season while dealing with multiple soft tissue injuries. He missed a significant portion of training camp and the Bears first four games with a hamstring injury. He was later placed on injured reserve for the first time this season after sustaining calf and groin injuries ahead of the Bears' Week 8 loss at Baltimore. Gordon returned in Week 13 and played 36 snaps in Chicago's win at Philadelphia.

"It's disappointing," coach Ben Johnson said. "I wish I had a better feel for the individual, but with him being out as much as he has, I haven't really gotten to see him on the field and competing and get to know him like I'd like to at this point yet. I do know that the biggest predictor of a soft tissue injury is having a previous one and he's kind of in this rut right now that we're not able to get out of and so we're going to exhaust all of our resources in and outside of the building to make sure we're addressing it and doing what we can to get him back and healthy again."

Gordon, a former second round pick, was the first player drafted by Bears general manager Ryan Poles in 2022. He received a three-year, $40 million contract extension in April that goes into effect next season.

Gordon will be eligible for return if the Bears make the postseason.

Chicago also elevated running back Brittain Brown and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the practice squad to gameday roster.