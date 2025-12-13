Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bears are optimistic wide receiver Rome Odunze will play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Odunze is listed as questionable with a foot injury that forced him to miss the Bears' 28-21 loss at Green Bay last week.

Odunze was limited throughout practice this week, and has been dealing with nagging foot and heel issues since October. Last week's game against the Packers was the first he has missed in his career.

Odunze started appearing on Chicago's injury report in October with what was initially classified as a heel injury. The wide receiver said the injury was "not a simple fix" but one he would be monitoring along with the Bears' training staff.

Odunze leads the Bears with 44 catches, 661 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns this season.