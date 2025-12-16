What is going on with Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys?

Field Yates explains why he has Dak Prescott as a midtier QB2 for the Cowboys' matchup vs. the Chargers. (0:52)

FRISCO, Texas -- It's a simple question: What is going on with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs?

Late last week, Diggs said he expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings after a two-month absence from a concussion and a stint on injured reserve with a right knee injury. On Saturday, he was told he would be inactive again.

"I was upset," Diggs said.

He watched the 34-26 loss from the sideline.

After the game, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said, "Diggs isn't healthy enough to be out there for us. Period."

During the week leading up to the game, coach Brian Schottenheimer alluded to things beyond Diggs' health. He said they needed to see consistency in "everything" from Diggs, just as they see it from quarterback Dak Prescott, tight end Jake Ferguson and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

When Schottenheimer was named head coach in January, he said he wanted to "build the best culture there is in professional sports" and he was unafraid to have "difficult conversations" with players, coaches or anybody in the organization.

Schottenheimer said he believes Diggs is buying into the culture he is trying to establish.

"No. 1, Trevon and I sat down and we had a very detailed conversation on Saturday," Schottenheimer said Monday. "I told him not only the reasons why but also the standards and expectations. So again, I'm always going to have real conversations. I would never not play a player and not explain to them why they weren't going to play. I know he feels he's ready, but in our long conversation, I thought I made it very clear. And so I'll leave it at that."

Whatever they discussed, Diggs said after the game he still didn't know why he was not active.

"From the first conversation that we had, it was practice. I guess I wasn't showing them what they wanted to see in practice," Diggs said. "This week, I showed them what they wanted to see in practice and it's still the same result. I don't know what else I need to do or what to show. At this point I feel like it's not even, it's not up to me or what I do. It's really up to them, and what they want to do. I'm just showing up every day. I'm going to go to work."

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs hasn't played since Oct. 12 and remains on injured reserve. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

After he was told he would be inactive against the Vikings, Diggs had a conversation with Prescott.

"It was just about keeping his head up," Prescott said. "I told him simple as this: On Monday, ask what they expect from you. You have to plan it throughout the week, so you can make sure you do exactly that. So you know what's needed for you to become active and to get back to being the guy that you are. And he accepted that."

Three games remain in the Cowboys' season and potentially in Diggs' career with the Cowboys.

Since signing a five-year extension worth $97 million that included $33 million guaranteed after he put up Pro Bowl seasons in 2021 and '22 with 14 total interceptions, he has played in 19 of a possible 47 games.

He tore his left ACL in a Week 3 practice in 2023. He played in 11 games last season until it was determined he needed a chondral-tissue graft on his left knee.

That surgery was performed in January.

Diggs spent the offseason doing most of his rehab work in South Florida, which upset the organization. They wanted him rehabbing with their athletic training staff, but Diggs said he felt more comfortable rehabbing with Dr. Shariff Tabbah of Alkeme Sports Rx.

The Cowboys enforced a $500,000 de-escalator clause in his contract, dropping his base salary to $8.5 million for 2025, for failing to take part in at least 84% of the voluntary offseason program.

He opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list but was activated in time to be ready for the regular-season opener at the Philadelphia Eagles. In six games, he was credited with 13 tackles and a tackle for loss, but he had more pressures (two) than interceptions (zero) and pass deflections (zero).

The right knee became problematic before the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. It wasn't until he went through a pregame workout that he was OK to play. But in the first series, he gave up a long touchdown pass after playing the wrong technique.

Known for his playmaking in man coverage, Diggs played more zone with new coordinator Matt Eberflus. In the first month of the season, he said he had a meeting with Eberflus and asked if they could play more man coverage. The percentages barely changed.

On Oct.16, Schottenheimer opened his press conference with what he said was some housekeeping. Diggs had suffered a concussion in an at-home accident. Since then, Diggs has not discussed what actually happened.

"Accidents happen all the time," he said.

He was inactive against the Washington Commanders and a week later was placed on injured reserve because of the right knee issue that would knock him out for the next four games.

The Cowboys began his practice window on Nov. 30. They have until Saturday to add him to the 53-man roster. If they don't, he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

"I got healthy. I'm back healthy," he said. "And I'm just waiting for, I guess the opportunity."

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas before the Minnesota game, Jones said there is not a financial reason as to why Diggs had not played. While there is no more guaranteed money in Diggs' contract, if he were to get hurt again, that could lead to an injury settlement if the Cowboys opted to release him in 2026.

If the Cowboys released Diggs next year, they would save $12.558 million against the 2026 cap. Given the contractual decisions that are coming, including a potential extension for wide receiver George Pickens, the Cowboys could use all of the salary cap space they can get to improve a roster that is on the verge of missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

On Sunday night, Jones was asked if he envisioned Diggs playing out the final three years of his contract.

"I don't have to look at that right now," Jones said. "And we, of course, are very disappointed that he hasn't had more play time this year. Frankly, I'm disappointed that he hasn't had play time over the last several years. And his injuries have had a lot to do with that."

Three games remain, although Saturday is the actual decision day. Diggs was asked after the loss to Minnesota if fans will see No. 7 again.

"I hope so," Diggs said.