NFL teams to miss playoffs and win Super Bowl the next year

Open Extended Reactions

In the NFL, things can change in an instant. Just ask the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers ended the 2019 season with a 28-22 overtime loss to the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. The defeat secured Tampa Bay's third straight losing season and its 12th consecutive campaign without a playoff appearance.

During the offseason, the Buccaneers' brass decided to make a major change. It came in the form of arguably the biggest free agent signing in NFL history.

After a highly decorated 20-year run with the New England Patriots, six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady embarked on a "new football journey" in Tampa, replacing Jameis Winston as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, with Winston also becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Brady instantly gave Tampa Bay a steady presence at the most important position in the sport, something the Buccaneers desperately needed.

In his fifth and final season under center in Tampa, Winston threw for a league-leading 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns. He became the first Buccaneers quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season. But Winston was also intercepted a league-high 30 times, with seven of those returned for touchdowns. Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers on March 20, 2020, and 324 days later, he led them to a win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers became the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady's arrival helped transform the Buccaneers from a playoff-less franchise to Super Bowl champions. In 2026, the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will play in Super Bowl LX. It's the first time since 2003 where both teams in the Super Bowl missed the playoffs the previous season.

Here is a look at the teams that have won the Super Bowl the year after missing the playoffs:

2020 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017 - Philadelphia Eagles

2011 - New York Giants

2009 - New Orleans Saints

2003 - New England Patriots

2001 - New England Patriots

2000 - Baltimore Ravens

1999 - St. Louis Rams

1982 - Washington

1981 - San Francisco 49ers

1980 - Oakland Raiders

1970 - Baltimore Colts

1968 - New York Jets

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for scores, standings, stats, schedules and more.