Source: 'Looking good' for Tommy Rees to join Falcons as OC

New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski bringing Tommy Rees along with him from Cleveland is "looking good," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Stefanski and the Falcons are expected to hire Rees as Atlanta's next offensive coordinator. Rees was in that role under Stefanski with the Cleveland Browns in 2025 and was the pass game specialist and tight ends coach the year prior.

Stefanski ceded playcalling to Rees last November. It is currently unclear who will call plays for the Falcons in 2026.

There had been some buzz about former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan becoming Stefanski's new offensive coordinator. The Falcons hired his father, Bill Callahan, as Atlanta's offensive line coach Tuesday.

Rees, 33, played quarterback at Notre Dame and worked on the coaching staff of the Fighting Irish from 2017 to 2022, as quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator. Rees was Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2023 for one season before Stefanski hired him in Cleveland.

Former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will not be brought back after the firing of head coach Raheem Morris, who guided Atlanta to two straight 8-9 seasons.

The Falcons hired Stefanski last Saturday and have retained defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich from Morris' staff.