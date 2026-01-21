        <
          Source: 'Looking good' for Tommy Rees to join Falcons as OC

          What's next for the Falcons with Stefanski? (0:50)

          Marc Raimondi examines what Kevin Stefanski brings to the Falcons and what the move signals for the organization. (0:50)

          • Marc RaimondiJan 21, 2026, 10:00 PM
              Marc Raimondi's first year covering the Falcons was 2024, but it wasn't his first year at ESPN. He joined the company in 2019 and was a top combat sports reporter. He also covered professional wrestling and wrote the book "Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro Wrestling's New World Order Changed America," which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2025. Raimondi also worked for the New York Post and Newsday, beginning in 2009, covering high school and college sports, plus the NFL, NFL, MLB and NHL.
          New Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski bringing Tommy Rees along with him from Cleveland is "looking good," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

          Stefanski and the Falcons are expected to hire Rees as Atlanta's next offensive coordinator. Rees was in that role under Stefanski with the Cleveland Browns in 2025 and was the pass game specialist and tight ends coach the year prior.

          Stefanski ceded playcalling to Rees last November. It is currently unclear who will call plays for the Falcons in 2026.

          There had been some buzz about former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan becoming Stefanski's new offensive coordinator. The Falcons hired his father, Bill Callahan, as Atlanta's offensive line coach Tuesday.

          Rees, 33, played quarterback at Notre Dame and worked on the coaching staff of the Fighting Irish from 2017 to 2022, as quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator. Rees was Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2023 for one season before Stefanski hired him in Cleveland.

          Former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will not be brought back after the firing of head coach Raheem Morris, who guided Atlanta to two straight 8-9 seasons.

          The Falcons hired Stefanski last Saturday and have retained defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich from Morris' staff.