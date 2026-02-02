Sources: Anthony Weaver expected to return to Ravens as new DC

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are expected to hire Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Weaver, 45, returns to Baltimore after being the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. This marks the third stint in Baltimore for Weaver, who was a defensive end for the Ravens from 2002 to 2005 and was Baltimore's defensive line coach from 2021 to 2023.

Although Weaver will hold the title of defensive coordinator, new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter indicated in his introductory news conference last week that he would call the defensive plays for Baltimore.

Last month, along with Minter and then-Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Weaver was among the finalists to interview for the Ravens' head coach opening. Weaver also interviewed for four other head coach vacancies this offseason: the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Weaver replaces Zach Orr, who struggled in two seasons as the Ravens' defensive coordinator. Last season, the Baltimore defense ranked 24th in the NFL, which was only the third time in the past 25 years that the Ravens defense finished in the bottom half of the league.

Weaver's time as the defensive coordinator in Miami was up and down. In his first season, the Dolphins ranked No. 5 in total defense despite having only one Pro Bowl player (cornerback Jalen Ramsey). Last season, the Miami defense dropped to No. 22 in yards allowed.

Weaver first joined the Ravens as their second-round pick in the 2002 draft. He was Baltimore's selection after the team drafted future Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed in the first round.

When Weaver came back to Baltimore as a coach, he was the team's defensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2021 and then received the additional title of assistant head coach in 2022.

Weaver is the latest addition to Minter's coaching staff. On Friday, sources said Baltimore hired Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to serve in the same role.