Previous ESPN coverage of Bryan Pata's death

In 2017, Miami-Dade Police reached out to ESPN for help in spreading the word about their investigation of Bryan Pata's slaying in November 2006. After doing some initial research, ESPN dug deeper.

Reporters obtained at least 5,000 documents, photos, audio recordings and videos and interviewed more than 100 people, including some who had never been approached by police. ESPN also filed a lawsuit to obtain police investigative files.

Here are some key stories ESPN published in its investigation since November 2020:

Death at The U: The findings of ESPN's investigation into Pata's death and the 11-year police investigation to that point. Read it here.

Rashaun Jones arrest: The arrest of Rashaun Jones on Aug. 19, 2021. Read it here.

'Nothing to do with him dying': In a videotaped statement after his arrest, Jones declares his innocence to police. Read it here.

'A fresh set of eyes': In a 2022 bond hearing for Jones, a detective explained why his arrest took so long. "What many cases need is a fresh set of eyes. Sometimes you're so into the case, so sucked into it, and there's something right in front you and you just don't see it." Read it here.

The undead witness: Last September, ESPN found and interviewed a key witness the prosecution had told the court was dead. Read it here.

'Murder at The U': The seven-part podcast on the case and ESPN's investigation debuts Feb. 12. Listen here.