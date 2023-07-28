NHL free agency 2023: Grade and fit for Vladimir Tarasenko to Ottawa

After trading Alex DeBrincat earlier in the offseason, the Ottawa Senators made a splash signing Vladimir Tarasenko, one of the last big free agents on the market.

Terms: One year, $5 million annual average value, no-trade clause

Where does he fit? Receiving a 20-goal scorer in Dominik Kubalik in the DeBrincat trade with the Detroit Red Wings provided some offensive help in Ottawa. Signing Tarasenko in addition to what they potentially have in Kubalik, who scored 30 goals as a rookie, should enhance the Senators' chances of doing more than just filling the void left by DeBrincat.

If anything? It adds to the discussion that the Senators could have one of the more alluring top-six and/or top-nine dynamics in the Eastern Conference.