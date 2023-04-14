After Thursday night's 15-game festival, 1,310 games have been played in the 2022-23 NHL regular season. But two more remain on Friday: one to determine the Central Division title and one to finalize the draft lottery position of two non-playoff teams.

Let's dive into the implications of each of tonight's games:

Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. (NHL Power Play on ESPN+): An overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday brought the Blue Jackets out of the NHL's basement, which means they no longer have the best draft lottery odds. Currently, they are a regulation-wins tiebreaker behind the Chicago Blackhawks in the standings, meaning they have the second-highest odds, behind the Anaheim Ducks. Moreover, they are one standings point behind the San Jose Sharks. A regulation win would drop them to fourth in the lottery standings, an overtime or shootout loss would put them third, and a regulation loss would keep them second. As for the Sabres, they are locked in to the No. 13 slot in the lottery, as they will remain below the Penguins in the standings no matter the result, due to the regulation-wins tiebreaker (and thus they'll stay above the Pens in the lottery standings).

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. (NHL Power Play on ESPN+): It's a simple scenario for the Avs: A regulation win earns them the Central Division's No. 1 seed and a first-round matchup against the Seattle Kraken. Any other result keeps them in the No. 2 spot, earning them a series against the Minnesota Wild. The Dallas Stars are currently a point ahead and will occupy whichever spot the Avs don't take. For Nashville, a regulation win gives them the most points among non-playoff teams, which means they'll have the No. 16 slot in the draft lottery. Any other result keeps them 15th in the lottery standings, with the Calgary Flames remaining 16th.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Florida Panthers

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Friday's games

Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Thursday's scoreboard

Boston Bruins 5, Montreal Canadiens 4

New Jersey Devils 5, Washington Capitals 4 (OT)

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, New York Rangers 2

Buffalo Sabres 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)

Carolina Hurricanes 6, Florida Panthers 4

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Detroit Red Wings 0

Colorado Avalanche 4, Winnipeg Jets 2

Dallas Stars 1, St. Louis Blues 0

Nashville Predators 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)

Philadelphia Flyers 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (OT)

Edmonton Oilers 5, San Jose Sharks 2

Los Angeles Kings 5, Anaheim Ducks 3

Vancouver Canucks 5, Arizona Coyotes 4 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Seattle Kraken 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

p - Boston Bruins

Points: 135

Regulation wins: 54

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 0

Points pace: 135

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 111

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 0

Points pace: 111

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 0

Points pace: 98

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 0

Points pace: 92

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 90

Next game: @ CBJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 86

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 80

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 68

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

y - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 113

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 0

Points pace: 113

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 112

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 0

Points pace: 112

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 0

Points pace: 107

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Islanders

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 0

Points pace: 93

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 91

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Washington Capitals

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 80

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 75

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 0

Points pace: 108

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 1

Points pace: 108

Next game: @ NSH (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 0

Points pace: 103

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 0

Points pace: 95

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 1

Points pace: 93

Next game: vs. COL (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 81

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 70

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 59

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 111

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 0

Points pace: 111

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 45

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 0

Points pace: 109

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 0

Points pace: 104

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Seattle Kraken

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 0

Points pace: 100

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Calgary Flames

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 93

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 83

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 60

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 0

Points pace: 58

Next game: None

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 31