SUNRISE, Florida -- Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin left Wednesday's Eastern Conference finals 4-3 Game 4 loss early in the first period after taking a high hit from Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Slavin was later ruled out for the game with an upper-body injury.

Slavin was playing the puck behind his own net when Bennett laid a massive check on the Hurricanes' top blueliner, who subsequently hit his head on the boards while falling to the ice. Slavin attempted to stand but struggled regaining his balance. He was eventually helped off the ice and escorted to the Carolina locker room by a trainer.

There was no penalty called on Bennett for the hit. However, ensuring reaction from Slavin's teammates -- slashing by Brent Burns and cross-checking by Jordan Martinook -- put Florida on a power play.

Carolina was already down 1-0 when Slavin went out, after Anthony Duclair scored 41 seconds into the first period. The Hurricanes were swept by Florida in the best-of-seven series with Wednesday's loss to end their season.

Slavin has been a playmaker for the Hurricanes all season and has two goals and six points in 14 playoff games. He is averaging 24 minutes in ice time during the postseason.

Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen also left the bench during the first period, though no update was provided on his status.