The Rangers signed defenseman Zac Jones to a two-year contract extension on Friday.

Jones, 22, has appeared in 38 NHL games over the past three seasons while splitting time between New York and AHL affiliate Hartford.

In 16 games this past season, Jones scored his first career NHL goal and had one assist. He has seven assists and six penalty minutes for his career.

He has tallied 66 points (17 goals, 49 assists) across 106 career AHL games.

Jones was a third-round pick by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.