Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov was awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55 million in an arbitration decision Sunday.

Samsonov was vying for $4.9 million at the arbitration hearing on Friday, while the Maple Leafs submitted at $2.4 million.

Samsonov, 26, finished 27-10-5 with four shutouts, a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in his first season with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23.

He signed with Toronto in July 2022 following three seasons with the Washington Capitals, who drafted the Russian in the first round in 2015.

He and the Maple Leafs advanced past the elusive first round, as they authored a series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, but quickly lost to the Florida Panthers in Round 2.

Samsonov is 79-32-13 with 10 shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 131 career games (119 starts) with the Capitals (2019-22) and Maple Leafs.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.