The NHL unrestricted free agent market this summer was never considered a massive bounty. Not for teams seeking difference-makers in a market populated mostly by supporting cast members and depth additions. Not for players seeking anything resembling blockbuster contracts, thanks to the flat salary cap.

There are still significant names remaining on the UFA market, however. They include Stanley Cup champions and some of the few game-changers available this summer. Some will sign soon; some could be waiting a while for their new deals.

Here's a glance at some of the more compelling players still on the market: