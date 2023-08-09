The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year, $875,000 deal Wednesday.

Jones, 33, went 27-13-3 with three shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage with the Seattle Kraken in 2022-23.

Over 10 NHL seasons, Jones is 225-163-35 with 28 shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and .905 save percentage with the Los Angeles Kings (2013-15), San Jose Sharks (2015-21), Philadelphia Flyers (2021-22) and Kraken.

He was the backup to Jonathan Quick when the Kings won the 2014 Stanley Cup and he returned to the Stanley Cup Final with the Sharks in 2016, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov was recently awarded a one-year deal worth $3.55 million in arbitration.

Samsonov, 26, finished 27-10-5 with four shutouts, a 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage in his first season with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23.