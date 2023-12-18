Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley has been placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, it was announced Sunday.

Copley suffered the injury during Friday's practice and did not make the road trip for Saturday's victory over Seattle.

By going on long-term IR, Copley will miss a minimum of 10 games. The Kings are third in the Pacific Division with 38 points and have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Copley is 4-1-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average in eight starts. Cam Talbot has been the primary starter and is second with a 2.02 GAA and seventh in wins with 13.

David Rittich will serve as the backup with Copley sidelined. Los Angeles also announced that defenseman Jacob Moverare has been loaned to their AHL affiliate.