          The Florida Panthers are the 2024 Stanley Cup champions, which means that 31 other NHL teams are working to re-shape their rosters to catch them next season.

          Stay up to date with all the latest moves this summer with our trade tracker, including grades on the biggest deals.

          Note that trades are arrayed here with the most recent ones first.

          Aug. 19

          Sharks get:
          D Cody Ceci, 2025 third-round pick

          Oilers get:
          D Ty Emberson

          Aug. 18

          Oilers get:
          F Vasily Podkolzin

          Canucks get:
          2025 fourth-round pick

          July 15

          Senators get:
          F Xavier Borgault, F Jake Chiasson

          Oilers get:
          F Roby Jarventie, 2025 fourth-round pick

          July 5

          Sabres get:
          F Ryan McLeod, F Tyler Tullio

          Oilers get:
          F Matthew Savoie

          July 3

          Ducks get:
          F Robby Fabbri, 2025 fourth-round pick

          Red Wings get:
          G Gage Alexander

          July 2

          Ducks get:
          D Brian Dumoulin

          Kraken get:
          2026 fourth-round pick

          Blues get:
          F Mathieu Joseph, 2025 third-round pick

          Senators get:
          Future considerations

          Blues get:
          F Radek Faksa

          Stars get:
          Future considerations

          July 1

          Rangers get:
          F Reilly Smith

          Penguins get:
          2027 second-round pick, 2025 conditional fifth-round pick

          Trade grades

          Capitals get:
          D Jakob Chychrun

          Senators get:
          D Nick Jensen, 2026 third-round pick

          Trade grades

          June 30

          Lightning get:
          F Jake Guentzel (negotiating rights)

          Hurricanes get:
          2025 third-round pick

          June 29

          Maple Leafs get:
          D Chris Tanev (negotiating rights)

          F Max Ellis, 2026 seventh-round pick

          Golden Knights get:
          G Akira Schmid, F Alexander Holtz

          Devils get:
          F Paul Cotter, 2025 third-round pick

          Trade grades

          Bruins get:
          F Vinni Lettieri, 2024 fourth-round pick

          Wild get:
          F Jakub Lauko, 2024 fourth-round pick

          Capitals get:
          G Logan Thompson

          Golden Knights get:
          Pick No. 83, 2025 third-round pick

          Trade grades

          Penguins get:
          F Kevin Hayes, 2025 second-round pick

          Blues get:
          Future considerations

          Kings get:
          F Tanner Jeannot

          Lightning get:
          Pick No. 118, 2025 second-round pick

          Utah gets:
          D John Marino, 2024 pick No. 153

          Devils get:
          Pick No. 49, EDM's 2025 second-round pick

          Utah gets:
          D Mikhail Sergachev

          Lightning get:

          JJ Moser, Conor Geekie, 2024 pick No. 199, 2025 second-round pick

          Trade grades

          Sabres get:
          F Beck Malenstyn

          Capitals get:
          2024 second-round pick

          June 28

          Blues get:
          F Alexandre Texier

          Blue Jackets get:
          2024 fourth-round pick

          June 27

          Capitals get:
          F Andrew Mangiapane

          Flames get:
          2025 second-round pick

          Kings get:
          D Kyle Burroughs

          Sharks get:
          F Carl Grundstrom

          June 26

          Blackhawks get:
          F Ilya Mikheyev, F Sam Lafferty, 2027 second-round pick

          Canucks get:
          2027 fourth-round pick

          June 25

          Sharks get:
          D Jake Walman, 2024 second-round pick

          Red Wings get:
          Future considerations

          Predators get:
          D Andrew Gibson

          Red Wings get:
          F Jesse Kiiskinen, 2024 second-round pick

          June 24

          Senators get:
          G Linus Ullmark

          Bruins get:
          G Joonas Korpisalo, F Mark Kastelic, 2024 first-round pick

          Trade grades

          June 23

          Sharks get:
          F Egor Afanasyev

          Predators get:
          F Ozzy Wiesblatt

          June 21

          Devils get:
          F Adam Beckman

          Wild get:
          F Graeme Clarke

          June 19

          Kings get:
          G Darcy Kuemper

          Capitals get:
          F Pierre-Luc Dubois

          Trade grades

          Sharks get:
          F Ty Dellandrea

          Stars get:
          2025 fourth-round pick

          Devils get:
          G Jacob Markstrom

          Flames get:
          D Kevin Bahl, 2025 first-round pick

          Trade grades

          May 21

          Lightning get:
          D Ryan McDonagh, 2024 fourth-round pick

          Predators get:
          2024 seventh-round pick, 2025 second-round pick