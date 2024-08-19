Open Extended Reactions

The Florida Panthers are the 2024 Stanley Cup champions, which means that 31 other NHL teams are working to re-shape their rosters to catch them next season.

Stay up to date with all the latest moves this summer with our trade tracker, including grades on the biggest deals.

Note that trades are arrayed here with the most recent ones first.

Aug. 19

Sharks get:

D Cody Ceci, 2025 third-round pick

Oilers get:

D Ty Emberson

Aug. 18

Oilers get:

F Vasily Podkolzin

Canucks get:

2025 fourth-round pick

July 15

Senators get:

F Xavier Borgault, F Jake Chiasson

Oilers get:

F Roby Jarventie, 2025 fourth-round pick

July 5

Sabres get:

F Ryan McLeod, F Tyler Tullio

Oilers get:

F Matthew Savoie

July 3

Ducks get:

F Robby Fabbri, 2025 fourth-round pick

Red Wings get:

G Gage Alexander

July 2

Ducks get:

D Brian Dumoulin

Kraken get:

2026 fourth-round pick

Blues get:

F Mathieu Joseph, 2025 third-round pick

Senators get:

Future considerations

Blues get:

F Radek Faksa

Stars get:

Future considerations

July 1

Rangers get:

F Reilly Smith

Penguins get:

2027 second-round pick, 2025 conditional fifth-round pick

Trade grades

Capitals get:

D Jakob Chychrun

Senators get:

D Nick Jensen, 2026 third-round pick

Trade grades

June 30

Lightning get:

F Jake Guentzel (negotiating rights)

Hurricanes get:

2025 third-round pick

June 29

Maple Leafs get:

D Chris Tanev (negotiating rights)

F Max Ellis, 2026 seventh-round pick

Golden Knights get:

G Akira Schmid, F Alexander Holtz

Devils get:

F Paul Cotter, 2025 third-round pick

Trade grades

Bruins get:

F Vinni Lettieri, 2024 fourth-round pick

Wild get:

F Jakub Lauko, 2024 fourth-round pick

Capitals get:

G Logan Thompson

Golden Knights get:

Pick No. 83, 2025 third-round pick

Trade grades

Penguins get:

F Kevin Hayes, 2025 second-round pick

Blues get:

Future considerations

Kings get:

F Tanner Jeannot

Lightning get:

Pick No. 118, 2025 second-round pick

Utah gets:

D John Marino, 2024 pick No. 153

Devils get:

Pick No. 49, EDM's 2025 second-round pick

Utah gets:

D Mikhail Sergachev

Lightning get:

JJ Moser, Conor Geekie, 2024 pick No. 199, 2025 second-round pick

Trade grades

Sabres get:

F Beck Malenstyn

Capitals get:

2024 second-round pick

June 28

Blues get:

F Alexandre Texier

Blue Jackets get:

2024 fourth-round pick

June 27

Capitals get:

F Andrew Mangiapane

Flames get:

2025 second-round pick

Kings get:

D Kyle Burroughs

Sharks get:

F Carl Grundstrom

June 26

Blackhawks get:

F Ilya Mikheyev, F Sam Lafferty, 2027 second-round pick

Canucks get:

2027 fourth-round pick

June 25

Sharks get:

D Jake Walman, 2024 second-round pick

Red Wings get:

Future considerations

Predators get:

D Andrew Gibson

Red Wings get:

F Jesse Kiiskinen, 2024 second-round pick

June 24

Senators get:

G Linus Ullmark

Bruins get:

G Joonas Korpisalo, F Mark Kastelic, 2024 first-round pick

Trade grades

June 23

Sharks get:

F Egor Afanasyev

Predators get:

F Ozzy Wiesblatt

June 21

Devils get:

F Adam Beckman

Wild get:

F Graeme Clarke

June 19

Kings get:

G Darcy Kuemper

Capitals get:

F Pierre-Luc Dubois

Trade grades

Sharks get:

F Ty Dellandrea

Stars get:

2025 fourth-round pick

Devils get:

G Jacob Markstrom

Flames get:

D Kevin Bahl, 2025 first-round pick

Trade grades

May 21

Lightning get:

D Ryan McDonagh, 2024 fourth-round pick

Predators get:

2024 seventh-round pick, 2025 second-round pick