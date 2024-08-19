The Florida Panthers are the 2024 Stanley Cup champions, which means that 31 other NHL teams are working to re-shape their rosters to catch them next season.
Stay up to date with all the latest moves this summer with our trade tracker, including grades on the biggest deals.
Note that trades are arrayed here with the most recent ones first.
Aug. 19
Sharks get:
D Cody Ceci, 2025 third-round pick
Oilers get:
D Ty Emberson
Aug. 18
Oilers get:
F Vasily Podkolzin
Canucks get:
2025 fourth-round pick
July 15
Senators get:
F Xavier Borgault, F Jake Chiasson
Oilers get:
F Roby Jarventie, 2025 fourth-round pick
July 5
Sabres get:
F Ryan McLeod, F Tyler Tullio
Oilers get:
F Matthew Savoie
July 3
Ducks get:
F Robby Fabbri, 2025 fourth-round pick
Red Wings get:
G Gage Alexander
July 2
Ducks get:
D Brian Dumoulin
Kraken get:
2026 fourth-round pick
Blues get:
F Mathieu Joseph, 2025 third-round pick
Senators get:
Future considerations
Blues get:
F Radek Faksa
Stars get:
Future considerations
July 1
Rangers get:
F Reilly Smith
Penguins get:
2027 second-round pick, 2025 conditional fifth-round pick
Capitals get:
D Jakob Chychrun
Senators get:
D Nick Jensen, 2026 third-round pick
June 30
Lightning get:
F Jake Guentzel (negotiating rights)
Hurricanes get:
2025 third-round pick
June 29
Maple Leafs get:
D Chris Tanev (negotiating rights)
F Max Ellis, 2026 seventh-round pick
Golden Knights get:
G Akira Schmid, F Alexander Holtz
Devils get:
F Paul Cotter, 2025 third-round pick
Bruins get:
F Vinni Lettieri, 2024 fourth-round pick
Wild get:
F Jakub Lauko, 2024 fourth-round pick
Capitals get:
G Logan Thompson
Golden Knights get:
Pick No. 83, 2025 third-round pick
Penguins get:
F Kevin Hayes, 2025 second-round pick
Blues get:
Future considerations
Kings get:
F Tanner Jeannot
Lightning get:
Pick No. 118, 2025 second-round pick
Utah gets:
D John Marino, 2024 pick No. 153
Devils get:
Pick No. 49, EDM's 2025 second-round pick
Utah gets:
D Mikhail Sergachev
Lightning get:
JJ Moser, Conor Geekie, 2024 pick No. 199, 2025 second-round pick
Sabres get:
F Beck Malenstyn
Capitals get:
2024 second-round pick
June 28
Blues get:
F Alexandre Texier
Blue Jackets get:
2024 fourth-round pick
June 27
Capitals get:
F Andrew Mangiapane
Flames get:
2025 second-round pick
Kings get:
D Kyle Burroughs
Sharks get:
F Carl Grundstrom
June 26
Blackhawks get:
F Ilya Mikheyev, F Sam Lafferty, 2027 second-round pick
Canucks get:
2027 fourth-round pick
June 25
Sharks get:
D Jake Walman, 2024 second-round pick
Red Wings get:
Future considerations
Predators get:
D Andrew Gibson
Red Wings get:
F Jesse Kiiskinen, 2024 second-round pick
June 24
Senators get:
G Linus Ullmark
Bruins get:
G Joonas Korpisalo, F Mark Kastelic, 2024 first-round pick
June 23
Sharks get:
F Egor Afanasyev
Predators get:
F Ozzy Wiesblatt
June 21
Devils get:
F Adam Beckman
Wild get:
F Graeme Clarke
June 19
Kings get:
G Darcy Kuemper
Capitals get:
F Pierre-Luc Dubois
Sharks get:
F Ty Dellandrea
Stars get:
2025 fourth-round pick
Devils get:
G Jacob Markstrom
Flames get:
D Kevin Bahl, 2025 first-round pick
May 21
Lightning get:
D Ryan McDonagh, 2024 fourth-round pick
Predators get:
2024 seventh-round pick, 2025 second-round pick