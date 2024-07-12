Open Extended Reactions

New Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract Thursday as the sides avoided arbitration.

The Lightning acquired Moser and forward Conor Geekie from the Utah Hockey Club last month in a deal that sent defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Utah.

Moser, 24, spent his first three NHL seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, compiling 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) and a minus-27 rating in 205 games.

He had five goals and 21 assists across 80 games for Arizona last season. He added career highs of 99 hits and 21 takeaways.