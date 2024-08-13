Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded forward Jordan Frasca to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, acquiring forward Cody Glass, a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Glass, 25, posted 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 41 games with the Predators last season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Vegas Golden Knights has 71 points (29 goals, 42 assists) in 187 games with the Golden Knights (2019 to 2021) and Predators (2021 to 2024).

Frasca, 23, signed with the Penguins in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and played a combined 44 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2022-23, finishing with 12 points (seven goals, five assists).

He spent most of the 2023-24 season with Wheeling and set career highs in goals (11), assists (22) and points (33).