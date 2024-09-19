Open Extended Reactions

Goalie Robin Lehner failed to report to the Vegas Golden Knights, forcing the club to weigh its options regarding a player who has not played in more than two years because of a hip injury.

Lehner underwent hip surgery in August 2022 and was placed on long-term injured reserve. Club management has not said much about Lehner's status since then, and there was little talk of him possibly playing this season.

But Lehner was required to undergo a medical checkup to remain on LTIR, which allows the Golden Knights to not count him against their salary cap while at the same time making sure the player receives his salary.

Robin Lehner, who hasn't played for the Golden Knights since 2022, failed to report to the team, forcing Vegas to weigh its options on the goalie. Sam Morris/Associated Press

Lehner is in the final year of his contract and is due $4.4 million in salary. If he does not report and the team terminates his contract, Lehner's $5 million cap hit, which would have been part of long-term injured reserve, would come off the books.

"He continues to be unfit to play," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a news conference Thursday. "There are unique circumstances surrounding the situation that the NHL, the NHLPA [players' association] and the club are currently working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps and when we have more to say, we will. There'll be nothing further until then."

Vegas traded for Lehner in February 2020 in a controversial move that ultimately led to the exit of starting goalie and fan favorite Marc-Andre Fleury.

Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy two years ago, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and owe creditors more than $27 million.