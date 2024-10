How to watch NHL Frozen Frenzy 2024: ESPN+ schedule

Catch all the Frozen Frenzy action on ESPN and ESPN+ on Tuesday, October 22nd. (0:30)

Following the successful debut of last season's inaugural NHL Frozen Frenzy, a special night of hockey featuring all 32 teams in action returns in October 2024. This year's lineup will be led by ESPN's exclusive tripleheader featuring the Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN/ESPN+). An additional 13 games will be available on NHL Power Play on ESPN+ -- with 15-minute staggered start times -- resulting in continuous action throughout the night. With every team in the mix, ESPN2 will again provide a whip-around show with live look-ins on every game, showcasing the best plays, hits and goals of the night.

When is the 2024 NHL Frozen Frenzy?

Tuesday.

How can fans tune into the 2024 NHL Frozen Frenzy?

(All times Eastern)

National broadcasts

6 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+ - Capitals vs. Flyers

7 p.m. on ESPN+ - NHL Frozen Frenzy (whip-around show, ESPN2 simulcasts beginning at 8 p.m.)

8:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+ - Avalanche vs. Kraken

11 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+ - Kings vs. Golden Knights

Power Play (out-of-market)

13 games on ESPN+ (full listings on schedule page)

Fans can catch all of the action in the NHL streaming hub.

What else is on the 2024-25 NHL TWDC schedule?

Friday, Oct. 25

8:30 p.m. | Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks | ESPN+

Monday, Oct. 28

7:30 p.m. | Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ESPN+

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7:30 p.m. | New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals | ESPN

10 p.m. | Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks | ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 31

8 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators | ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 7

7:30 p.m. | Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m. | Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals | ESPN+

Tuesday, Nov. 12

7:30 p.m. | New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers | ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 14

7:30 p.m. | St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres | ESPN+

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8 p.m. | Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues | ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 21

8:30 p.m. | Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks | ESPN+

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. | Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins | ESPN+

10 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights | ESPN+

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:30 p.m. | Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders | ESPN+

Friday, Dec. 6

7:30 p.m. | Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers | ESPN+

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. | Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils | ESPN+

9:30 p.m. | Minnesota Wild vs. Utah Hockey Club | ESPN+

Thursday, Dec. 12

8:30 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild | ESPN+

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:30 p.m. | New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes | ESPN+

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:30 p.m. | Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers | ESPN+

Friday, Dec. 20

7 p.m. | Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres | ESPN+

Friday, Dec. 27

7 p.m. | Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres | ESPN2

9:30 p.m. | Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Hockey Club | ESPN2

Sunday, Dec. 29

8:30 p.m. | Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks | ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 2

7:30 p.m. | Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders | ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 4

12 p.m. | New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals | ABC, ESPN+

Sunday, Jan. 5

3 p.m. | New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks | ABC, ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 7

7:30 p.m. | Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers | ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. | Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes | ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 11

1 p.m. | Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers | ABC, ESPN+

Tuesday, Jan. 14

7:30 p.m. | Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils | ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 16

7 p.m. | Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers | ESPN

9:30 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche | ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 21

8 p.m. | Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars | ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 23

8 p.m. | Utah Hockey Club vs. Minnesota Wild | ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 24

7:30 p.m. | Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars | ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 28

7:30 p.m. | Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders | ESPN+

10 p.m. | Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights | ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 30

7:30 p.m. | New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers | ESPN+

10 p.m. | San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken | ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 1

1 p.m. | Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers | ABC, ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins | ABC, ESPN+

Tuesday, Feb. 4

8 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues | ESPN+

10:30 p.m. | Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks | ESPN+

Thursday, Feb. 6

7:30 p.m. | Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild | ESPN+

10 p.m. | Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken | ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 8

1 p.m. | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings | ABC, ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins | ABC, ESPN+

Saturday, Feb. 22

12:30 p.m. | Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings | ABC, ESPN+

3 p.m. | Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | ABC, ESPN+

Tuesday, Feb. 25

7:30 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay | ESPN+

Thursday, Feb. 27

7:30 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers | ESPN+

Saturday, March 1

3 p.m. | Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | ABC, ESPN+

6 p.m. | 2025 NHL Stadium Series: Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets | ESPN

Tuesday, March 4

8 p.m. | New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars | ESPN+

Thursday, March 6

7 p.m. | Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ESPN

9:30 p.m. | Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators | ESPN

Saturday, March 8

12:30 p.m. | Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers | ABC, ESPN+

3 p.m. | Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ABC, ESPN+

Monday, March 10

6:30 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres | ESPN+

Tuesday, March 11

8 p.m. | Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild | ESPN+

10:30 p.m. | Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks | ESPN+

Thursday, March 13

7:30 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils | ESPN+

Saturday, March 15

3 p.m. | New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | ABC, ESPN+

Tuesday, March 18

9 p.m. | St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators | ESPN

Thursday, March 20

7:30 p.m. | Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues | ESPN+

Saturday, March 22

8 p.m. | Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights | ABC, ESPN+

Monday, March 24

7:30 p.m. | Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils | ESPN+

Tuesday, March 25

7:30 p.m. | Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes | ESPN+

Thursday, March 27

10 p.m. | Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche | ESPN

Saturday, March 29

8 p.m. | Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings | ABC, ESPN+

Sunday, March 30

10 p.m. | San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings | ESPN

Tuesday, April 1

7:30 p.m. | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders | ESPN+

Thursday, April 3

10:30 p.m. | Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks | ESPN+

Saturday, April 5

12:30 p.m. | New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils | ABC, ESPN+

3 p.m. | Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars | ABC, ESPN+

Sunday, April 6

10 p.m. | Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks | ESPN

Tuesday, April 8

7 p.m. | Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | ESPN

9:30 p.m. | Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche | ESPN

Thursday, April 10

7:30 p.m. | Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals | ESPN+

10 p.m. | Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings | ESPN+

Saturday, April 12

12:30 p.m. | New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers | ABC, ESPN+

3 p.m. | New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes | ABC, ESPN+

Sunday, April 13

10 p.m. | Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks | ESPN

Monday, April 14

10 p.m. | Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers | ESPN

Tuesday, April 15

8 p.m. | Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders | ESPN

Tuesday, April 15

10:30 p.m. | Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken | ESPN

Thursday, April 17

7 p.m. | Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins | ESPN

For more NHL coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, schedules, standings, and more.