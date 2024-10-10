What are the highest-scoring games in NHL history?

Open Extended Reactions

Offensive numbers are up in the NHL. The goals-per-game average has increased in recent years, and the number of 100-point scorers each season has also gone up. In honor of more goals and more points across the league, here's a look at the highest-scoring games in NHL history:

21 goals

▪︎ Edmonton Oilers 12, Chicago Blackhawks 9 - Dec. 11, 1985

▪︎ Montreal Canadiens 14, Toronto St. Patrick's 7 - Jan. 10, 1920

20 goals

▪︎ Toronto Maple Leafs 11, Edmonton Oilers 9 - Jan. 8, 1986

▪︎ Edmonton Oilers 12, Minnesota North Stars 8 - Jan. 4, 1984

19 goals

▪︎ Vancouver Canucks 10, Minnesota North Stars 9 - Oct. 7, 1983

▪︎ Detroit Red Wings 10, Boston Bruins 9 - March 16, 1944

▪︎ Boston Bruins 10, New York Rangers 9 - March 4, 1944

▪︎ Montreal Canadiens 13, Hamilton Tigers 6 - Feb. 26, 1921

▪︎ Montreal Canadiens 16, Quebec Bulldogs 3 - March 3, 1920

▪︎ Montreal Wanderers 10, Toronto Arenas 9 - Dec. 19, 1918

18 goals

▪︎ San Jose Sharks 10, Pittsburgh Penguins 8 - Jan. 13, 1996

▪︎ Detroit Red Wings 10, Winnipeg Jets 8 - Nov. 25, 1987

▪︎ Toronto Maple Leafs 10, Chicago Blackhawks 8 - Oct. 15, 1983

▪︎ Buffalo Sabres 14, Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - March 19, 1981

▪︎ Quebec City Nordiques 11, Washington Capitals 7 - Feb. 22, 1981

▪︎ Toronto Maple Leafs 10, Chicago Black Hawks 8 (spelled "Black Hawks" until 1986) - Feb. 20, 1977

What is the highest-scoring game in NHL playoff history?

The Los Angeles Kings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 10-8 in the first game of their 1982 division semifinal series on April 7, 1982. The Kings won the series 3-2.

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, in-depth profiles, stats, schedules and more.