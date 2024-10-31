Open Extended Reactions

Five days ago, a young fan named Grayson went viral for dressing as an Auston Matthews trading card for Halloween. On Thursday, Matthews met the fan -- or pretty much, himself.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center met him before Toronto's practice when the two briefly engaged in a memorable conversation.

"You look like me," Grayson said.

"Yeah I do look like you," Matthews responded. "Your mustache is better though."

"You look like me" - Grayson 👨🥹 pic.twitter.com/T4rlceUQWJ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 31, 2024

Matthews gave the fan a jersey. The Maple Leafs also invited Grayson to watch practice ahead of their game against the Seattle Kraken Thursday night.

Grayson told Toronto winger Ryan Reaves, "Let's drop the gloves" before the two had a playful fight. Reaves then told Grayson to take a nap, explaining that they'd need him for the game.

"See you later, Auston," Reaves said.