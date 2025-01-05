Open Extended Reactions

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark is considered week-to-week with an upper body injury, coach Travis Green said Sunday.

Ullmark has been idle since sustaining the injury during the first period of the Senators' 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22.

Ottawa acquired the 2023 Vezina Trophy recipient from the Boston Bruins on June 24 for fellow goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

Ullmark is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 23 games (22 starts) this season.

The 31-year-old is 150-80-25 with a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage in 270 career games (260 starts) with the Buffalo Sabres, Bruins and Senators.