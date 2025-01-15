Open Extended Reactions

The Winnipeg Jets acquired Isaak Phillips from the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for fellow defenseman Dmitry Kuzmin.

Phillips, 23, has scored one goal in three games with the Blackhawks this season.

He has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and 31 penalty minutes in 56 career games since being selected by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL draft.

Kuzmin, 21, has four points (one goal, three assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 21 games this season with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

He was selected by Winnipeg in the third round of the 2021 NHL draft and has yet to make his NHL debut.