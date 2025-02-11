Open Extended Reactions

MONTREAL -- Jordan Binnington will be Canada's starting goaltender at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canada's coach Jon Cooper officially declared Binnington his No. 1 netminder following Tuesday's practice. The Canadians will face Sweden in the tournament's opening game Wednesday night.

"Jordan's been our guy," said Cooper.

Binnington, who backstopped his St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, beat out fellow Canadian goaltenders Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault for the starting job. Hill also has Cup-winning pedigree after claiming a championship with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

This will be Binnington's second time in recent years representing Canada on the international stage -- he was the country's top goaltender at the 2024 World Championship as well, producing a 6-2-0 record and .885 save percentage.

It hasn't been an easy NHL season for Binnington and the Blues, though. Binnington is 15-19-4 with an .897 SV% and 2.89 GAA while St. Louis sits eight points out of a wild-card playoff spot.

Hill has gone 20-10-4 with a .900 SV% and a 2.64 goals-against average for the Golden Knights, who hold second place in the Pacific Division.